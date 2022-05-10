A driver is dead after his car apparently left a road in Coon Rapids and crashed into a tree.
The man was southbound near the 11000 block of Foley Boulevard NW. at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday when the crash happened, according to Coon Rapids police.
Coon Rapids police and fire departments and Allina EMS responded with lifesaving efforts but the man died at a hospital, according to a police statement.
Officers are investigating the incident.
