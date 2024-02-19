Officials have identified the driver accused of being drunk and causing a collision in Arden Hills last week that killed two people in one of the other vehicles.

Luis Tipantuna, 31, of Minneapolis remains held in the Ramsey County jail in connection with the crash about 8:45 a.m. Friday on Interstate 694 that killed Karin Leigh O'Connor, 74, and Curtis John O'Connor, 76, a couple from New Brighton, the State Patrol said.

Jail records indicate that Tipantuna is being held on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide and having a blood alcohol content greater than the legal limit of 0.08%. Charges could be filed as soon as Tuesday.

Tipantuna was heading west on I-694 in his SUV and approaching Snelling Avenue when he swerved from the right lane to the left shoulder, then overcorrected and spun out, crossed through a ditch and struck the O'Connors' car, the patrol said. A westbound semitrailer truck then hit the car broadside.

Tipantuna and the semi's driver, 68-year-old Steven J. Silva, of Sunnyside, Wash., suffered noncritical injuries.

The crash closed westbound I-694 for several hours.




















