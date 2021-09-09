A 21-year-old driver was drunk when she slammed into a traffic light pole in northeast Minneapolis and killed her passenger in late May, according to charges filed Thursday.

Delaisha Kenfield, of New Hope, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash that killed Asia A. Brown, 21, of Brooklyn Park, on May 29.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kenfield, whose whereabouts were not known as the charges were being filed.

According to the criminal complaint:

A witness told police at the scene that she saw Kenfield speeding east in her car on NE. Lowry Avenue toward the intersection with Grant Street about 2:50 a.m. She then drove around two cars that were stopped and swerved into the pole.

The impact killed Brown, and left Kenfield injured and unresponsive.

Kenfield's blood alcohol content was measured at the hospital less than three hours later at 0.128%, more than one and a half times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.