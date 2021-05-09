Minneapolis police on Sunday continued their search for suspects in a series of shootings across the city that they said left one woman dead and six other people injured within a span of hours the night before.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests had been made in any of the shootings, according to a police news release.

In the first incident, two gunshot victims showed up at North Memorial Medical Center, after they were shot about 7:30 p.m. at a park near the 4200 block of Webber Parkway, the release said. The victim's identities and conditions were not immediately released.

About three hours later, officers responded to 911 calls about shots fired in the area of S. 9th Street and LaSalle Avenue — around the corner from the downtown theater district, police said. While they were en route, other callers reported a man was down on 9th Street between LaSalle and Hennepin avenues. While treating the man, who suffered a gunshot wound that was not life threatening, officers found a woman dead in a nearby parking structure. Her name and age are expected to be released in the coming days after an autopsy is conducted.

According to police scanner audio posted online, police have video that captured at least part of the incident.

The woman's death was the city's 26th homicide of the year — twice as many as it had at this time last year, according to department stats. In 2020 — when Minneapolis logged it's highest homicide tally in a quarter century — the city didn't log its 26th killing until June 22.

About 3:27 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of W. Broadway and Penn avenues after gunfire broke out at what police described as an "exceptionally chaotic" house party. Officers found a man in the basement of a house who had been shot in the chest. Officials said the injury he suffered was critical, but he is expected to survive.

The man was taken to North Memorial, where a another male victim from the same shooting was dropped off a short time later, officials said. Within an hour of the shooting, a third victim, a woman, was dropped off at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park with a non-life threatening wound.

The investigation into the shooting continued through the night. Sometime after police arrived, the crime lab was summoned to the scene and officers later obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence in order to find any evidence from the shooting.

The suspect or suspects were gone before police arrived.

With Sunday's triple shooting, police records show that at least seven people have been struck by gunfire near Penn and Broadway over the past four weeks, including a 13-year-old who was shot at the intersection.

