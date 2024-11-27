Douglas: Giving thanks on a cold, gray day

“We can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures,” wrote American playwright and novelist Thornton Wilder. I’m thankful I found the right companion. Thankful for kids and grandkids living nearby. Thankful that my hobby morphed into a profession. Thankful for a handful of loyal friends. Thankful for four seasons and no hurricanes. Thankful for enough food and a roof over my head. Thankful for my faith. Thankful for you reading my weather musings. Thankful I’m not allergic to turkey.