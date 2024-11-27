Weather

Douglas: Giving thanks on a cold, gray day

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 27, 2024 at 9:23PM

“We can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures,” wrote American playwright and novelist Thornton Wilder. I’m thankful I found the right companion. Thankful for kids and grandkids living nearby. Thankful that my hobby morphed into a profession. Thankful for a handful of loyal friends. Thankful for four seasons and no hurricanes. Thankful for enough food and a roof over my head. Thankful for my faith. Thankful for you reading my weather musings. Thankful I’m not allergic to turkey.

It’s probably human nature to complain about what we don’t have, but starting and ending every day with gratitude for what we do have is a healing revelation.

A little light snow may dust lawns this afternoon with cold mashed-potato clouds and highs in the mid-20s. Temperatures bottom out Friday and Saturday (highs in the teens) and then slowly recover next week.

A thaw may return the second week of December. No big storms in sight, just a few mini-clippers with a coating of snow every now and then. Thankful for that too.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

