“We can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures,” wrote American playwright and novelist Thornton Wilder. I’m thankful I found the right companion. Thankful for kids and grandkids living nearby. Thankful that my hobby morphed into a profession. Thankful for a handful of loyal friends. Thankful for four seasons and no hurricanes. Thankful for enough food and a roof over my head. Thankful for my faith. Thankful for you reading my weather musings. Thankful I’m not allergic to turkey.
Douglas: Giving thanks on a cold, gray day
A little light snow may dust lawns Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid-20s.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 27, 2024 at 9:23PM
It’s probably human nature to complain about what we don’t have, but starting and ending every day with gratitude for what we do have is a healing revelation.
A little light snow may dust lawns this afternoon with cold mashed-potato clouds and highs in the mid-20s. Temperatures bottom out Friday and Saturday (highs in the teens) and then slowly recover next week.
A thaw may return the second week of December. No big storms in sight, just a few mini-clippers with a coating of snow every now and then. Thankful for that too.
