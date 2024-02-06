FORT MYERS, FLA. – The idea that there was meaningful Minnesota high school hockey being played south of the Twin Cities suburbs was not a widespread opinion among the puck-chasing masses in 1977.

Rochester John Marshall changed that by making it through Region 1, then defeating Minneapolis Southwest (4-1) and South St. Paul (1-0) to reach the title game vs. favored Edina East.

Scott Lecy had 61 goals and 51 assists that season for JM. It was his kid brother, Todd, who put in an empty netter — 4-2, Rockets — and turned the St. Paul Civic Center into a house of bedlam.

Twelve years later, John Marshall made another run to the one-class title game, losing 5-4 in overtime to mighty Bloomington Jefferson.

Defenseman Doug Zmolek scored two goals for JM that night. He would be drafted No. 7 overall by the North Stars in June.

Zmolek played three seasons with the Gophers. After the second of those, he became the future property of the San Jose Sharks through the dispersal draft between that expansion team and the North Stars.

Don't ask. That whole episode was goofy even by NHL standards of the time.

Zmolek played eight seasons in the NHL, then Doug and wife, Jennifer (Bennett), dating since high school, returned full-time to Rochester and started raising athletes.

The three boys — Riese (27), Will (24) and Bennett (21) — continue to play hockey. Daughter Ella is a senior at Rochester Century and headed to Winona State as a volleyball recruit.

The Zmoleks are all defensemen: Riese and Will are currently in the 28-team ECHL. Bennett is a junior transfer to North Dakota, back from two hip surgeries, playing so well he's a contender to be the NCHC's defenseman of the year.

"I'm proud of all of them,'' Doug Zmolek said. "In Riese's case, maybe the ultimate goal hasn't been reached, but he is working as hard as ever in the summer to get ready for the next season.

"And he's enjoying the situation now: playing hockey with a good organization, and with Florida weather outside.''

The Florida Everblades have been in existence since 1998, playing in an arena in Estero, Fla., between Fort Myers and Naples.

One of the early stars for the Everblades was Reggie Berg, a Gophers standout. His No. 10 was retired here in 2007.

There are Minnesotans annually on the Everblades' roster and this season there are two: Riese, and Mark Senden, from Wayzata High and also five seasons for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

It has been a winding journey, as it is for all ECHL veterans, for Riese Zmolek to make his way to southwest Florida.

He played high school hockey at Rochester Century, while also playing juniors in the fall and spring for the nearby Austin Bruins. He played two years of juniors for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders, where his brothers also would play.

He was recruited to Minnesota State, Mankato by Mike Hastings, who also would have brother Bennett. Hastings, now with Wisconsin, offered this scouting report:

"Riese is a big-time human being. The entire family is high-end. I loved coaching him. He made our entire team better.''

Riese said: "We beat the Gophers to go to the Frozen Four for the first time in my senior year (2021). That was great, but I've said this before, the team we had in Mankato in 2020, when COVID-19 shut down the season in March — that was our best.

"It would've been very hard for any team to beat us.''

When you're a free agent on the margin entering the pros, there are two places to land in North America — the American Hockey League, the top minor league, and the ECHL, the other minor league.

Zmolek has played 22 regular-season games in the AHL (20 for the Wild's Iowa club) and 110 in the ECHL. He was with the Iowa Heartlanders' ECHL team in Coralville for two seasons, asked for a trade last summer and wound up here.

The Everblades have won the last two Kelly Cups, the ECHL championship. Zmolek was banged-up for a time, but he's back on the Blades blue line now.

What keeps you going — the dream of getting to the NHL, even for a moment, or just the chance to continue playing competitive hockey?

Riese Zmolek contemplated for 15 seconds and said:

"I would say both. I had a chance to play in the AHL playoff game last season. That was a thrill. That made it seem possible.

"In this game, though, we're all competitors. And when I'm on the ice for this team, all that matters is what I can do to help us win tonight.''