Donors have given more than $2.4 million to help small businesses on Lake Street rebuild in the aftermath of last week's riots that caused widespread destruction.

As of Sunday night, more than 27,000 people had given money to the fundraiser coordinated by the Lake Street Council, a nonprofit which advocates for hundreds of small businesses and organizations along the busy south Minneapolis corridor.

"Thank you to everyone that has donated," reads a message on the council's website tracking the donations. "We are overcome with gratitude for the outpouring of support for our Minneapolis businesses."

The council said it will take millions of dollars to rebuild the scores of businesses damaged during the riots of the past few days, which erupted after the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man who died May 25 after he was restrained during an arrest.

To recognize the generosity, the council said it will use its own general operating funds to make a "significant gift" to Floyd's family. All donations that come in will be allocated to businesses to help them rebuild storefronts and reopen, the council said.

A majority of Lake Street businesses are owned by immigrants and people of color, the council said. Many had already been struggling economically in the wake of COVID-19.

Donations can be made on the council's website or at givemn.org.

Checks can be mail to the council's office at 919 E Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN, 55407. But the council warns it may not receive them for "some time" because mail delivery in the area has been temporarily halted.

In a separate fundraiser for the Lake Street Business Association, Edina-based Inclusivi-Tee will hold an online auction June 25-28. "Artists Who Share" will feature work from more than 40 established and new artists from the United States, as well as artists from Colombia, Kenya, the Netherlands, Argentina, and England.