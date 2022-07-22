Q: It's hard to get my daughters to brush the dog the way they promised to when we got her. Can you explain why grooming is important?

A: Two words: comfort and health.

Ask your daughters if they remember what it's like when you're trying to brush out a tangle in their hair or how it feels when a ponytail is too tight. It's painful, right? Dogs feel the same way when they have mats in their fur — an uncomfortable tugging on the skin that hurts even more if they scratch or bite at it. Keeping dogs regularly brushed and combed so that mats and tangles don't form prevents that painful, unpleasant feeling.

Grooming keeps dogs comfortable in other ways. It removes dead hair so new hair can grow in, ensuring that your dog's coat helps to insulate her from heat in summer and cold in winter.

Grooming is also your girls' chance to help keep their dog healthy. It's a good time to check the dog's skin for lumps, bumps, cuts or scabs. If they find something, they should let you know so you can arrange a veterinary exam to make sure it's not something serious.

Parasites such as fleas and ticks are removed during grooming. That contributes to keeping dogs healthy and itch-free. Giving the ears a deep sniff to make sure they don't smell bad from a brewing infection is another important part of grooming.

While regular grooming keeps your dog looking and smelling good, there's more to it than that. It should be a relaxing time for people and dogs, a special time of bonding. When it's done, everyone feels good. Ending with a tummy rub for your dog is the cherry on top that will keep him coming back for more.

