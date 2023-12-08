Q: Before she settles down to go to sleep, my dog digs at the bedding, then circles several times. Why do dogs do that?

A: This is a ritual that many, if not all, dogs perform. We can't ask them, of course, but it appears to be an inherited behavior, one passed down from dogs of yore before they became accustomed to a life of ease sleeping on our beds — or at least in our homes.

The instinctive action is seen in many canids — including our dogs' close relatives and ancestors the wolves — and is likely a means of getting the bed just right before going to sleep, sort of the same way we fluff up our pillows. If they were in the wild, the behavior would be a way to make up a cozy bed by removing items that could cause discomfort, such as sticks, prickly leaves or insects.

Turning around a few times also has the benefit of allowing dogs to make sure all is well, and all family members accounted for, before drifting off into dreamland. Think of it as a canine safety check.

And have you ever noticed that they often lie with their head toward the end of the bed, rear end facing you? It's not necessarily an insult. Some people have theorized that dogs face away from us so they can be in position to see any intruders entering the family sleep spot.

Digging behavior may be related to the scent glands located in dogs' paws. They may be dispersing their own scents to help themselves feel more comfortable and relaxed. It may also be weather-related. If it's hot, digging can expose cool earth where the dog can lie.

Dogs that seem to have difficulty getting comfortable should be seen by a veterinarian.

