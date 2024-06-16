NEW YORK — Select winners so far for the 2024 Tony Awards, announced Sunday.
Best Book of a Musical: ''Suffs''
Best Costume Design of a Play: Dede Ayite, ''Jaja's African Hair Braiding''
Best Costume Design of a Musical: Linda Cho, ''The Great Gatsby''
Best Orchestrations: Jonathan Tunick, ''Merrily We Roll Along''
Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Tom Scutt, ''Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club''
Best Scenic Design of a Play: David Zinn, ''Stereophonic''
