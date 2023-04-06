Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Married couple Reggie and Susan Carter launched gourmet dog treat bakery "Must Be Ruff" from their home in Brooklyn Park.

On Friday afternoon, those treats will travel 10 miles south and have potentially almost 40,000 prospective customers during the Twins' home opener against the Astros.

This year, the Carters secured their largest business opportunity yet, a partnership with the professional baseball team to sell their products at Target Field, the Twins' home stadium in downtown Minneapolis. More than 1.8 million fans came through the park in 2022.

"It's going to do a lot," Reggie Carter said. "It's going to be massive for us."

Located near the main entrance of the ballpark at Gate 34, Creator's Corner — which U.S. Bank sponsors — is a store that will sell the Carters' dog treats for each home game, along with products from two more businesses that entrepreneurs of color own: skincare items from Black-owned and St. Paul-based SJC Body Love, and food as well as Indigenous art and jewelry St. Paul-based Native Roots Trading Post curates.

All three business received $10,000 from the Twins for product development and retail support. The Twins will also support the businesses with staffing from the team's foodservice and retail partner Delaware North, allowing the entrepreneurs to maintain operations at other locations if needed.

"This is another important step in eliminating barriers to access and opportunity, and it is our hope that having retail space, exposure and support within our ballpark will help these businesses grow and thrive away from Target Field," Dave St. Peter, president and chief executive of the Twins, said in a statement.

The Carters' mission behind "Must Be Ruff", also Black-owned, launched in 2021,was to provide healthy dog treats forowners who share their desire to extend the lifetime of their furry friends. The couple started selling their assorted treats, made from ingredients sourced from Minnesota farmers, on Facebook. That progressed to wholesale partnerships with dog-friendly breweries across the Twin Cities, a Minnesota State Fair booth last year and now Target Field.

This opportunity at a MLB stadium will not only expose all the brands to local consumers but also to fans from 22 opposing fanbases from cities across the U.S. and Canada.

"The visibility is huge," said Robert Pilot, who operates Native Roots Trading Post with his daughter, Jalayne Johnson.

For a small business, a chance to have face-to-face sales and interactions with consumers from every region of the country is a rare opportunity, SJC Body Love owner Sabrina Jones said. Her business, launched in 2015, sells gender-neutral skincare items like foam washes and body butters currently available at spas, clinics, eateries and hotels across the state.

Her products are travel-size, which makes them easy for fans to take home, whether that's a drive or a plane ride away, she said.

A committee of business leaders and staff at the Twins and U.S. Bank hand-picked this year's trio of businesses. For the 2024 season, the Twins will choose from Minnesota business nominations the public submit to fill the next three spots. The Twins' financial investment into the selected companies will continue.