Chances are, you’ve been spending a lot more time in your home lately. Maybe you’ve had to use your spaces in new ways, and you’d like to improve what isn’t working. Or maybe you’re dreaming of building a new home.

The Home of the Month event, an annual source of ideas and inspiration presented by AIA Minnesota and the Star Tribune, has been canceled due to Minnesota’s stay-at-home order.

But one feature of the event will continue — an opportunity to sign up for a one-on-one consultation with an AIA member architect or design professional.

The consultations will be virtual this year, set up on a virtual conference platform. Interested parties can sign up for a 30-minute consultation between 4:30 and 7 p.m. on May 5 and 7, and between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on May 9. Cost is $30.

Homeowners who sign up for a consultation will be matched with a design professional, who will share instructions and allow homeowners to upload photos in advance, if desired. You can sign up at aia-mn.org.

Home projects that have been selected as Home of the Month winners will continue to be featured in the Star Tribune’s Sunday Homes section and online at startribune.com over the next 12 months. This year’s selections will be announced May 3. □