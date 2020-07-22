Authorities have identified the woman, a doctor, who was run over by the vehicle she had been riding in and killed in Princeton after tending to the driver for a medical emergency.

Jodi A. Zenti, 57, of Andover, was struck about 8:15 a.m. Friday at S. Rum River Drive at Northland Boulevard and died at the scene from numerous injuries, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday

Zenti was a family and osteopathic doctor with Allina Health.

According to police:

Zenti called 911 and reported that the driver, a 63-year-old woman from Blaine, became unresponsive while entering Princeton on Hwy. 169.

Officers arrived at S. Rum River Drive and saw the vehicle had crashed in the center median.

Zenti got out of the vehicle to provide medical attention to the driver and was run over and dragged an unspecified distance.

Police have not said whether the vehicle was moving when Zenti got out or started moving after she exited.

The driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, was treated at Princeton Fairview Hospital and is cooperating with the investigation.