When a customer at a Carl's Jr. location in Skiatook, Okla., picked up his burger on June 20, he discovered something extra in the bag: a baggie with a "crystalline substance," Inside Edition reported. The manager replaced the man's meal and called police, who tested the substance and found it was methamphetamine. Officers arrested Bryce Francis, an employee of the restaurant, who was allegedly dealing drugs from the drive-through window and told police that he had put the packet in the wrong bag. He was held at the Osage County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Hitting the roof

KXLY-TV reported on June 21 that a family in Spirit Lake, Idaho, has been left without a roof for three weeks after a contractor mistakenly tore off their home's roof. Jessica Hotvedt, the homeowner, said the contractor covered the house with a tarp and left a letter saying there had been a miscommunication and the crew had been sent to the wrong address. But now, no one will take the blame. The roofing company said their insurance would handle it, but that company has denied the family's claims. In the meantime, rainy weather has caused mold and mildew inside the home, along with damage to floors, walls and carpet. Bids to reinstall the roof and repair the other damage are coming in at over $70,000. The family has contacted the state's attorney general and the Better Business Bureau and is seeking legal counsel. "It was a very costly mistake and it should have been fixed," Hotvedt said.

Grubhub to the rescue

A woman who was allegedly being held hostage in New York City used the Grubhub food ordering app to plead for help on June 19, CNN reported. The unnamed woman, 24, had met a man online and agreed to meet him, but, she said, he assaulted and raped her. He took away her phone, but she asked if she could use it to order food. On her order, she added a note: " Please call the police ... please don't make it obvious." The restaurant, Chipper Truck Cafe, alerted police, who arrested Kemoy Royal, 32. Grubhub offered $5,000 to the restaurant owner to "invest in her business as our way of recognizing her and (her family) for their quick thinking." Alice Bermejo, one of the owners, said, "We're just grateful that the girl is OK. That is the most important thing."

Happily ever after

He's the perfect husband: "Married life with him is wonderful. He doesn't fight with me. He doesn't argue, and he just understands me." "He" is Marcelo, a rag doll that was made for Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, by her mother after she complained about being single, the Daily Mail reported. And adding to the Brazilian woman's joy, just months later, she found herself delivering Marcelo's rag baby! Not wanting to have a child out of wedlock, Marcelo and Meirivone were joined in holy matrimony before 250 guests and spent their honeymoon week in Rio de Janeiro.

