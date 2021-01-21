Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Jan. 11-17 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (Fox)

Baltimore at Buffalo (NBC)

Playoff Prekick (NBC)

Playoff Postgame (Fox)

60 Minutes (CBS)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago PD (NBC)

Great North (Fox)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Magnum P.I. (CBS)

This Is Us (NBC)

The Chase (ABC)

NCIS (repeat) (CBS)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

MacGyver (CBS)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

The Bachelor (ABC)

Blue Bloods (repeat) (CBS)

Movie rentals

Can't keep Neeson down

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

"Honest Thief"

"Spell"

"The War With Grandpa"

"The Empty Man"

"Tenet"

"Love and Monsters"

"The Informer"

"Jungeland"

"Alone"

"Unhinged"