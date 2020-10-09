Maria’s Cafe

Twenty years ago, María Hoyos relaunched her friendly breakfast-and-lunch cafe in this then-new location, supplementing her native Colombian cooking with a bevy of American classics.

1113 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., 612-870-9842, mariascafe.com

Sakura Restaurant & Bar

Over the past 30 years, owner Miyoko Omori has moved her restaurant twice, and it has been in this loft-like space since 1998, serving a wide range of Japanese favorites, including a robust sushi selection.

350 St. Peter St., St. Paul, 651-224-0185, sakurastpaul.com

Mendoberri Cafe & Wine Bar

In 2010, Robert and Ann Ulrich took over a previously occupied space and created this cheery, full-of-surprises setup, which should be a role model for suburban (and urban, for that matter) restaurants everywhere.

730 Main St., Mendota Heights, 651-209-3270, mendoberri.com

Chino Latino

Uptown’s constant party of a restaurant debuted 20 years ago, and the kitchen is still focusing on street food flavors culled from an around-the-world culinary viewpoint.

2916 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-824-7878, chinolatino.com