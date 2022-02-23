After a short stint leading Democrats in the Minnesota Senate, Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen said Wednesday will not seek re-election as the state's new redistricting maps placed her in the same district as a fellow DFL senator.

"After careful consideration of the changes brought on by redistricting, I've decided I will not be seeking re-election to the Minnesota Senate," she said in a video announcement posted Wednesday. "I intend to continue to serve in my leadership role with my caucus until the end of my term."

The Edina resident, in her third term, landed in the same district as Sen. Ron Latz of St. Louis Park, who has served in the Legislature for two decades. They are among the many lawmakers who found themselves potentially facing off with another incumbent when the state's political boundaries were redrawn last week. A number of legislators on both sides of the aisle announced they are retiring following changes to the maps.

López Franzen, 41, who is an attorney and president of a public relations firm, was elected to lead the Senate DFL in September after then-Minority Leader Susan Kent decided to step down from the post. López Franzen, who grew up in Puerto Rico, is the first woman of color to hold the leadership position.

She said during an interview last month that her profile as a suburban mom who was more moderate and a small business owner was "meeting the moment." She has been involved with fundraising and candidate recruitment as the caucus gears up to try to take control of the chamber away from Republicans in the midterm elections.

"I've proud of the work I've accomplished with my Democratic colleagues in the Legislature, as well as a great many of my Republican colleagues who worked with me to solve problems for our state," López Franzen said in her video announcement.

She could not be reached for further comment on her decision Wednesday, and Latz also could not be reached immediately for comment.

As she steps away from elected office into the next chapter of her career, López Franzen said in her announcement that she will continue to work on ensuring the prosperity of the state and addressing issues that matter to Minnesotans. She did not say what her next chapter will entail.

Staff writer Briana Bierschbach contributed to this report.