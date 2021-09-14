Democrats picked three-term Sen. Melisa López Franzen as their new leader Monday night, a change in direction one year ahead of an election when they'll attempt to wrest control of the chamber from Republicans.

López Franzen, an attorney from Edina, previously served as assistant minority leader in the chamber and has been considered a rising star in the caucus since 2012, when she flipped her suburban Senate seat from red to blue.

In a statement after the DFL caucus vote, López Franzen said Senate Democrats will continue to work on issues affecting families and students in the wake of the pandemic, as well as other priorities.

"We will fight for clean air and water, including addressing the urgency of climate change, and will continue to work to protect and advance our democracy, which includes supporting a fair and transparent redistricting process and expanding voter access," she said. "I am committed to working with my Republican colleagues and other state leaders to accomplish these priorities on behalf of Minnesota families."

López Franzen takes over for Sen. Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, who became the first woman to ever to lead Senate Democrats when she toppled longtime Senate leader Tom Bakk in February 2020. Bakk is now an independent who caucuses with Republicans.

In August, Kent unexpectedly announced she would not seek re-election next fall to spend more time with her family, including caring for her mother. That decision prompted her to exit from her leadership position as well.

López Franzen, born and raised in Puerto Rico, is now the second woman and first person of color to lead the caucus.

López Franzen, born and raised in Puerto Rico, is now the second woman and first person of color to lead the caucus. She attended the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico and graduated in 2001 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. She later earned a Master of Public Policy in economic development at the University of Minnesota's Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs and a law degree from Hamline University School of Law in 2006. She spent eight years at Target Corporation and now runs her own business.

The Legislature will wrangle over a package of capital investment projects next session and the once-a-decade redistricting process, which will redraw all 201 legislative seats. Control of both the House and Senate are up for grabs in the 2022 election, as well as the governor's office, an election that will determine if Minnesota continues on with divided government or moves to one-party control.

Republicans also recently elected Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, as Majority Leader, after Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, stepped down to pursue a run for governor.

