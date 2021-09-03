Senate DFL Minority Leader Susan Kent said Thursday that she is stepping down from her post and won't seek re-election next fall, the latest leadership shake-up in the chamber ahead of a fall special session.

Kent said COVID-19 "has complicated our lives in ways that I could not have foreseen when I stepped up for leadership" and she's stepping away to spend time with her family and care for her mother. The caucus will meet on Sept. 13 to elect a new leader.

"I've reflected on this over several months, and with a bit of distance since session ended, it became clear that I need to prioritize my family and can't commit to another four-year term," Kent said in a statement late Thursday. "With that decision, I have also decided to step down as Senate DFL leader to give the new leader the time they'll need to continue fighting for the shared values we all hold dear."

She departs as leader 14 months ahead of a critical midterm election where the governor's office and all 201 seats in the Legislature are on the ballot. Kent's Woodbury seat in the Senate will be a top target for both parties next fall.

Kent became the first woman to lead Senate Democrats last February when she challenged and toppled longtime Iron Range Democrat Tom Bakk as minority leader. Since then, Bakk has become an independent who now caucuses with Republicans.

But she's facing criticism from some Senate DFL staff and colleagues over her handling of a sexual harassment complaint from a former staff member about a fellow staffer that was never investigated. The Senate is now doing an independent investigation into the case.

Her announcement comes one day after Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka also announced he's stepping down from leadership and not seeking re-election next fall. He's openly leaning toward a run for governor instead.

The Republican caucus elected Sen. Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, as interim leader until an election for a new majority leader can be held.

Lawmakers are expected to return to the Capitol this fall for a special session to distribute $250 million in federal aid to front-line workers.

Briana Bierschbach • 651-925-5042

Twitter: @bbierschbach