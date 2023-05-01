Several races for the Minneapolis City Council have become a little less crowded, following DFL Party endorsements over the weekend.

Aurin Chowdhury secured the DFL endorsement Saturday for the open seat in the 12th Ward, where Council Member Andrew Johnson isn't seeking re-election.

Chowdhury, a policy aide for the city, won the party's nod on the first ballot in a multi-candidate field. She entered the convention as one of the favorites, armed with endorsements ranging from a number of state elected officials to the Twin Cities chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Two of the candidates she defeated, Lake Street business owner Nancy Ford and Luther Ranheim, who works in the nonprofit sector, said they will stay in the race and appear on the November ballot. A fourth candidate, Jerome Evans, said he will abide by the endorsement and cease campaigning.

City elections are nonpartisan and candidates are free to file until the August deadline. But in DFL-dominated Minneapolis, the party's endorsement can have a great deal of weight with voters.

In other DFL ward conventions this weekend:

— Second Ward delegates on Sunday chose not to endorse a candidate, a decision that was praised by incumbent Council Member Robin Wonsley, who is running as an independent and did not seek the DFL endorsement.

— Council Member Michael Rainville won the endorsement Saturday in the Third Ward convention over party activist Conrad Zbikowski, who said he would drop out of the race, and community activist Marcus Mills, who said he will continue his campaign.

— Council Member Jason Chavez, who represents the Ninth Ward, easily won the endorsement Sunday.

Earlier this month, Council Vice President Linea Palmisano secured the endorsement for her 13th Ward seat. Challenger Kate Mortenson, a civic leader and entrepreneur, has said she is staying in the race.