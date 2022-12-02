WASHINGTON – Minnesota found itself on the outside looking in as Michigan appeared to gain the inside track to host an early 2024 Democratic presidential primary in the Midwest.

Ahead of a key Democratic National Committee panel meeting that starts Friday, DFL leaders were trying to vault the state into greater political relevance by pushing for Minnesota voters to be among the first to have their say in Democrats' national nominating contest. A slot amongst the first group of states can mean huge attention from presidential contenders, along with major financial implications and urgent responsibility for voters.

But the Associated Press reported that after President Joe Biden weighed in, South Carolina is primed to go first, then New Hampshire and Nevada would hold contests on the same day. The shakeup of the calendar would also give Georgia and Michigan early Democratic primary state status.

"I would like to extend my congratulations to Michigan and the other early states. I wish them luck in conducting their 2024 presidential primaries. Their success is now all of our success," DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement. "While I am disappointed that Minnesota was not selected to be an early presidential primary state, I recognize how difficult this decision was and I appreciate all the work that the Democratic National Committee put into making it."

The DNC's Rules and Bylaws panel is set to meet starting Friday, with recommendations about which states should host early presidential primaries in 2024 on the line. The full DNC must also vote later about any changes to the presidential calendar.

In a Thursday letter to the rules and bylaws committee, Biden said "for decades, Black voters in particular have been the backbone of the Democratic Party but have been pushed to the back of the early primary process."

"We rely on these voters in elections but have not recognized their importance in our nominating calendar," Biden said. "It is time to stop taking these voters for granted, and time to give them a louder and earlier voice in the process."

Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina were the first set of states to vote before Super Tuesday in 2020, but delayed results in Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses made for a messy start to that year's nominating season.

Iowa Democrats tried to maintain their slot for 2024 despite the concerns from last cycle, but faced competition from the likes of Minnesota and Michigan.

"Michigan is undoubtedly the best place to pick a president," Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said in a statement. "Our rich diversity of all kinds makes us the perfect microcosm of America, and a great state to make deep investments in organizing power."

DFL Gov. Tim Walz said in an interview earlier this week that he'd lobbied former D.C. colleagues to move Minnesota up on the calendar, but knew fellow Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan has been doing the same.

"No offense to New Hampshire or Iowa, but they don't look like the rest of the country. I think Minnesota is well positioned for this," Walz said. "We are not too big to distort this. It gives people an opportunity to campaign."

Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and incoming Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic had pledged in a recent letter to the rules and bylaws committee that if Minnesota were picked, legislation would be passed into law to move up the state's presidential primary.

That promise was swiftly panned by Minnesota Republican Party Chairman David Hann, who in a statement cited concerns about such a shift costing the state many of its GOP national convention delegates in 2024 due to current Republican National Committee rules.

Walz added in the interview ahead of the DNC meetings this week that Republicans would be well served by the heightened attention on Minnesota because "it gives you the national platform to disagree."

In the last presidential primary cycle, Minnesota and 13 other states voted on Super Tuesday. While the contests that day were important, moving up just a few days earlier can mean candidates train resources and attention on the state for months ahead of the actual primaries in an attempt to build critical momentum.

Minnesota is currently set to have its next presidential primary on March 5 of 2024, according to the secretary of state's website.

Staff writer Briana Bierschbach contributed to this report.