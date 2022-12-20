Minneapolis developer Schafer Richardson on Monday won the backing of the Bloomington City Council to buy and develop a vacant lot near Interstates 494 and 35W that has been owned by the city since 2008.

The city views the parcel, at the intersection of American Boulevard and Lyndale Avenue, as key in transforming the character of Bloomington's stretch of Lyndale. Community input has favored reshaping the road dominated by big-box stores, strip malls and car dealers into something more pedestrian-friendly, like the stretch of Lyndale that runs through Richfield just across I-494.

Bloomington has been waiting for more than 10 years for a candidate to develop the lot and spur new kinds of projects. The City Council rejected a 2012 proposal to build a dental office there in hopes of holding out for something bigger and better, Mayor Tim Busse said.

The city requires new housing developments of 20 units or more to have 9% of apartments affordable to someone making 60% of area median income. The Metropolitan Council defines that as rent of no more than $1,320 for a one-bedroom apartment, or $1,584 for a two-bedroom.