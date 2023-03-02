Apparently Mr. Peanut's roasting — in a comedic sense, that is — on the Super Bowl commercial stage wasn't enough to rescue Planters' parent company from a sluggish start to 2023.

The revelation came Thursday as leaders at Austin, Minn.-based Hormel reported first quarter sales were down 2% from last year.

"Our results were disappointing and below our expectations," Hormel CEO Jim Snee said on a conference call. Snee blamed "persistent impact from inflationary pressures, supply chain inefficiencies and lower sales volumes across each of the business segments" for the slow sales.

Revenue for the quarter came in at $3 billion, for earnings of $0.40 per share. Last year's at this time earnings were $0.44 per share. Hormel's stock price slid 6% in Thursday early morning trading before rebounding slightly.

In addition to lower sales in the snacking vertical, Hormel leaders reported tight supply in pork and lingering impacts of high path avian influenza in turkeys creating volatility for the company's value-added meats segment.

Hormel CFO Jacinth Smiley said the company's Jennie-O Turkey segment may see instances of bird flu once again this spring "as migration begins along the Mississippi flyway."

But it wasn't just one business segment feeling the losses, however. Snee said of the 4-cent earnings decline per-share throughout the last year, at least 1 cent could stem from China's slow rebound from COVID-19 restrictions.

Also while the company had just a year ago struggled with staffing, they said the plants are now running efficiently. But the production levels have outpaced demand for a range of products. Still, Snee projected 1% to 3% growth by year's end.

Smiley said impacts for Planters from promotion could be felt both before "and after" the Big Game.

While the company might not have experienced an immediate financial impact from the Super Bowl spot, it still said the ad notched 2.5 billion earned impressions.