Despite housing shortage, Grand Marais resists new townhome project

The 1,100-square-foot townhomes that would make up the development, called Bjorkberg, are of the denser infill sort that would be relatively new for Grand Marais, where many people build at greater distances to the city center. A 2022 Cook County Economic Development Authority study showed a housing shortage of all types both countywide and in Grand Marais — about 600 units are needed through 2026 in the county that is home to fewer than 6,000 people. It also found that more than half of the county’s homes are seasonal properties.