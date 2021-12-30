All good design trends must come to an end, to make way for what's next in contemporary style.

Over the years, many design trends have come and gone, and what's new today can turn passe by tomorrow. After two pandemic-powered years characterized by unprecedented changes to the way we work and live, and the amount of time we spend inside our homes, the time has come to refresh our spaces.

If you're ready to make changes for the new year, here are a few trends designers at the Spruce can't wait to say goodbye to in 2022.

Farmhouse decor

It's time to move on from the rustic art and whitewashed woods of farmhouse decor. Try adding statement paintings, pillows in bright colors or area rugs with fascinating patterns to revamp your style.

"I understand the attraction of farmhouse style: White walls, light woods, and neutral rugs and textiles can create a peaceful space," Annie Elliot of Annie Elliott Design told the Spruce. "But without enough visual interest, peaceful can become boring."

Open kitchen shelving “takes a lot of work” to look good, says Ryan Jones, founder of Land of Rugs.

Open-concept spaces

After a year of living in sweatpants and business shirts, people are ready to feel put together again. Look for this trend to extend in the home.

To feel a little more sophisticated, this perspective leads to a shift away from the "flow" style — open concept floor plans and open shelves.

"One of the trends I am most looking forward to saying goodbye to in 2022 is open kitchen shelving," Ryan Jones, founder of Land of Rugs, told the Spruce. "Sure, it looks great, and on the face of it, it seems incredibly easy to maintain. The reality of this is that just isn't the case, at all. It takes a lot of work to keep the items on the shelves looking great, and you have to ensure you are constantly dusting as well. It is a lot more effort than it is worth, quite frankly."

Some designers are sick of harsh lines and empty spaces and want to see more color.

Minimalism

Goodbye, harsh lines and empty spaces. Hello, organic shapes that soften design and big, bold statement pieces. Look for tables without hard corners, opulent mirrors, curved furniture, and powerful jewel-toned hues.

"I feel there has been a shift toward embracing and playing with color," Hayley Watters, a Pittsburgh-based designer told the Spruce. "For example, I have noticed a considerable shift toward the use of darker, more dramatic colors. I predict we will be seeing lots of rich greens and blues taking over many interiors."