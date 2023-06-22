Ten counts of criminal vehicular homicide were filed Thursday against the man who blasted through a red light at 95 mph in a Cadillac Escalade on Friday night in Minneapolis before he broadsided a car full of five young women, killing them.

Derrick Thompson, 27 of Brooklyn Park, was charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office with two felony counts for each victim and will make his first court appearance Friday, a week after the fatal crash. He's accused of being under the influence while driving, and charges say he had a gun and significant amount of fentanyl and other street drugs in the vehicle, which he fled from on foot before his arrest.

Killed in the hit-and-run were Sabiriin Ali, 17, of Bloomington; Sahra Gesaade, 20, of Brooklyn Center; Salma Abdikadir, 20, of St. Louis Park; Sagal Hersi, 19, of Minneapolis; and Siham Adam, 19, of Minneapolis. They were running errands together for a friend's wedding Saturday. Their joint funeral Monday was attended by the thousands.

Thompson, the son of former DFL state Rep. John Thompson, was hospitalized for two days and has been jailed since Monday on suspicion of murder.

But the attorney's office decided to not charge Thompson with third-degree murder — a potential charge seen in fatal crashes — and instead went with vehicular homicide.

Five of the counts are for operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and the other five are for leaving the scene of a crash.

This booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff’s Office shows Derrick Thompson. Thompson was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on Monday, June 19, 2023, in the aftermath of a crash on Friday, June 16, that killed five young women in Minneapolis after the speeding driver blew past a state trooper, ran a red light and slammed into their car. Thompson served a hit-and-run sentence for a different incident in a California prison until his release earlier this year. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Officers obtained a warrant to search Thompson's vehicle, according to the charges. Inside they found a Glock 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with live ammunition in the extended magazine. Drugs found in the vehicle include: over 2,000 individual pills, or 250 grams, of suspected narcotics that field-tested positive for fentanyl, 13 pills which field-tested positive for MDMA, and approximately 35.6 grams of white powder which field-tested positive for cocaine.

The office received a deadline extension on Wednesday so it could get the results of Thompson's toxicology test and other additional evidence before filing charges. But office spokesman Nick Kimball said they are still awaiting on toxicology and charges could be amended depending on what the results show.

Hennepin County sees hundreds of criminal vehicular homicide cases every year, but this case is more egregious given the number of victims. Charges are determined on conduct, not the number of victims.

According to court records, Thompson topped speeds of 95 mph in the moments leading up to the crash when he exited Interstate 35W in a Cadillac Escalade that he rented at the airport 25 minutes prior. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

Minnesota State troopers found the bag of marijuana on the front passenger floorboard, a search warrant for Thompson's blood sample says, and he required medical attention for a fractured hip and head laceration.

Despite his injuries, Thompson ran away from the deadly crash to a nearby Taco Bell where bystanders called police. He was arrested and tested for drugs and alcohol at HCMC.

When Thompson pleaded guilty in 2020 for a hit-and-run out of California that left a tourist in a coma for weeks and with permanent injuries, prosecutors wanted a longer sentence, but he received eight years.

Officers tried stopping Thompson for reckless driving, A pursuit in broad daylight along a crowded beach road in Montecito, Calif. in September 2018 ended after he struck a pedestrian. In the vehicle, officers found 17 pounds of marijuana and more than $20,000.

He was released from prison early on Jan. 19, 2023.

Once out of prison, Thompson took several steps toward having his Minnesota driver's license reinstated. State records show he paid various fees and fines in early March and took a knowledge exam.

On March 11, he was notified that his driving privileges would be reinstated once he met requirements in one state where his privileges were invalid, according to state Department of Vehicle Services (DVS) spokesman Oliver Schuster.

On June 7 — nine days before the crash — Thompson got his Minnesota license after a national databases showed valid driving privileges in all states. Having that valid license allowed him to rent the SUV on Friday.

The women were leaving Karmel Mall after having henna applied and doing some last-minute shopping for a wedding. As they drove down Lake Street, Thompson broadsided their Honda Civic sedan at E. Lake Street and S. 2nd Avenue around 10 p.m. — with such force that it pushed the sedan more than 50 feet.

Thompson has a long history of driving-related offenses, including multiple convictions for driving with a revoked or suspended license, records show.

His criminal history dates back to at least 2013 when he was 17 years old. He was found guilty of robbing a woman of her cellphone in downtown Minneapolis and received probation for the offense.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.