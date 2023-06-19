Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said his department is investigating the unauthorized release of Metro Transit video showing the collision late Friday that killed five people in one of the vehicles.

Five young women who had just left Karmel Mall after having henna applied for a friend's wedding were killed when driver Derrick John Thompson, 27, of Brooklyn Park, ran a red light and struck their car.

Thompson was apprehended soon after the crash and taken to HCMC to be tested of drug and alcohol use. He remains hospitalized under police guard as of midday Monday and awaits charges that could be filed as soon as Tuesday, said police spokesman Adam Kennedy.

Killed were Sabiriin Ali, 17, of Bloomington; Sahra Gesaade, 20, of Brooklyn Center; Salma Abdikadir, 20, of St. Louis Park; Sagal Hersi, 19, of Minneapolis; and Siham Adam, 19, of Minneapolis. Three of the women were cousins; one was an extended relative; and the fifth was a friend.

On the 5-second video, which has been viewed more than 500,000 times since it went live Saturday on Twitter, Thompson can be seen speeding in a 2023 Cadillac Escalade SUV from the Interstate 35W exit ramp and slamming into the victims' Honda Civic sedan as it headed west on E. Lake Street. That SUV weighed roughly twice as much as the vehicle it hit.

In a statement released Sunday night, O'Hara called the premature release of the video "very concerning."

The chief said police "do not know who shared the Metro Transit surveillance video to be posted online, but we will conduct an internal review along with Metro Transit PD to try to determine the source. I will also review and consider policy changes to limit how video of evidentiary value may be received from an outside agency by members of the MPD."

O'Hara also voiced concern that a city official other than someone affiliated with his department disclosed that Thompson was the person suspected of causing the crash.

Earlier Sunday, City Council Member Jamal Osman expressed his distress about the crash video going public.

"The dissemination of such sensitive and distressing material without proper consideration for the grieving [families'] privacy is deeply concerning and unacceptable," Osman's statement read. "It is vital that we uphold the highest ethical standards and respect the dignity of those affected by such heartbreaking incidents."

Osman, who has been offering his support to the grieving families, added that the video went public "despite senior law enforcement members giving me direct assurances that this video would not be released until after the families had a chance to view it. Unfortunately, not everyone agreed to allow the victims' families to view the last moments of their loved ones' lives first — and this horrific video is ... all over social media."

O'Hara countered that his department is "not aware of who the 'senior law enforcement members' are that gave the council member 'direct assurances' regarding family arrangements to view this particular video. The only family arrangements the MPD is aware of concerned the viewing of dashcam video from the MSP—not Metro Transit surveillance video."

In February 2020, Thompson was sentenced for a hit-and-run crash in 2018 near Santa Barbara, Calif., that left a pedestrian seriously injured. Law enforcement said it found in his vehicle more than 17 pounds of marijuana and over $20,000 in cash. The prosecution lost its argument for Thompson to receive a 10-year sentence, and he was given an eight-year term but qualified for early release from prison.

Thompson, the son of former state Rep. John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, has a long history of driving-related offenses. It includes multiple convictions for driving with a revoked or suspended license, according to state court and Department of Public Safety records. His license was reinstated in March 2023 and remained active at the time of the crash.

Friday's crash video is the second from Metro Transit involving a violent death to be released without authorization in less than a month. The earlier video showed the moment Reginald Eugene Snelling, 41, of Minneapolis, was fatally struck following an altercation around 1:30 a.m. May 20. He was run over by a Metro Transit train as it pulled out of the Hennepin Avenue/Warehouse District station in downtown Minneapolis.

A 29-year-old man who was arrested that night was later released from jail without charges pending further investigation.

Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr said Monday the circumstances of the light rail video's release remains under investigation.

Star Tribune staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.