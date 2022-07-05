Derek Chauvin will be sentenced Thursday on federal civil rights charges connected to the 2020 murder of George Floyd and a previous excessive force case involving a Minneapolis teenager.

Senior U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson on Tuesday scheduled sentencing for the ex-Minneapolis police officer for 2 p.m., Thursday at the St. Paul federal courthouse.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 25-year sentence for Chauvin, who pleaded guilty last year to two counts of civil rights violations. His attorney, Eric Nelson, is asking Magnuson to sentence Chauvin to 20 years, the lower end of the range both parties settled upon in Chauvin's plea agreement. The federal sentence imposed this week will be served concurrently with the 22 1⁄ 2 year sentence Chauvin is serving for his state jury murder conviction, also from last year.

Three of Chauvin's former colleagues — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — were convicted in February in U.S. District Court of depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights by failing to stop Chauvin from using excessive force. Lane pleaded guilty to state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter in May, avoiding a trial. The state trial for Kueng and Thao, on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter, is set for October.

Magnuson has not yet scheduled sentencing dates for the other former officers.

Federal prosecutors want a longer federal sentence for Chauvin because his state charges did not address a 2017 incident involving a then-14-year-old boy Chauvin struck in the head and pinned under his knee in a similar fashion to the restraint that led to Floyd's death three years later. John Pope and 39-year-old Zoya Code have since filed separate federal civil rights lawsuits against Chauvin and the Minneapolis Police Department over Chauvin's use of the dangerous neck restraint.