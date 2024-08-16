Democrats, Chicago, 1968 and today — alike but different

Some analysts contend that Humphrey’s electoral fate vs. Republican nominee Richard Nixon was sealed that night in Chicago. Skip Humphrey, Minnesota’s attorney general from 1983 to 1999, and Bill Howard, a Hennepin County District Judge from 1990 to 2013, were young men — 26 and 23, respectively — that year, much involved in the presidential campaign. They don’t chalk up Humphrey’s defeat solely to a bad convention. But they agree that what transpired 56 years ago in Chicago did the Democratic Party no favor.