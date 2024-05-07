ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jonny DeLuca continued his hot stretch with a homer and four RBIs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox 8-2 on Monday night for their fourth consecutive win.

DeLuca has driven in 10 runs in four games after being sidelined with a broken right hand all season.

DeLuca had a two-run single in a three-run second against Clevinger, and hit a two-run drive off Jared Shuster during a three-run fifth that made it 7-2.

Clevinger (0-1) was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte before the game, and allowed four runs, six hits and four walks without a strikeout over two-plus innings in his season debut.

Clevinger got a late start this season after finalizing a $3 million, one-year contract on April 4. He went 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA and two complete games in 24 starts with the White Sox last season before becoming a free agent.

Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer for the AL-worst White Sox (8-27), who had won two in a row and five of nine. Chicago swept a three-game home series with the Rays April 26-28.

Erasmo Ramírez (2-0) replaced starter Tyler Alexander with two on and no outs in the fifth and got out of the jam. Ramírez also got the win in the Rays' 7-6, 10-inning win over the New York Mets on Sunday.

Alexander gave up two runs and four hits in four-plus innings.

Tampa Bay's Harold Ramírez had four hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Dominic Leone went on the 15-day IL with lower back tightness.

Rays: OF Josh Lowe (oblique and hamstring) made his season debut and went 2 for 5.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Michael Soroka (0-3, 6.48 ERA) and Rays RHP Zach Eflin (1-4, 4.17) are Tuesday night's starters.

