Crossing the pond gets easier for travelers from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as Delta Air Lines on Monday resumes daily nonstop service to London.

As air travel to Europe continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta restarts regular service to London's Heathrow Airport in addition to a daily nonstop to Paris and twice daily nonstops to Amsterdam from MSP.

Officials from Delta and the Metropolitan Airports Commission plan to celebrate the return of the route with a special event in advance of Monday's 5:55 p.m. flight to Heathrow.

As travel demand rebounds, more service to Europe is in the works before summer, according to MSP officials. KLM is currently flying three times a week to Amsterdam. Icelandair is starting service later this month to Reykjavik five times a week.

Next month, Delta will start daily nonstops to Reykjavik as well. Air France plans four flights a week to Paris starting next month. Condor, starting in May, will fly three times weekly to Frankfurt

MSP is the second-largest hub for Atlanta-based Delta. The airline and its regional affiliates account for seven of 10 flights at the airport.

Mary Loeffelholz, vice president for MSP customer service for Delta, said earlier this year that the carrier expected to be back at pre-pandemic operating levels next year.

Delta has provided direct service to London, MSP's most popular transoceanic international destination, since the 1980s (as Northwest before the merger). Passenger demand from the MSP market to London is about 42,000 passengers per year.

The flight is also a key connection for people in the western United States and Canada, bringing tens of thousands of passengers through MSP annually, according to airport officials.

Delta will serve the MSP-LHR route with a mix of the Airbus A330-200 aircraft as well as the Boeing 767-400 aircraft. The flights will depart from MSP daily at 5:55 p.m.