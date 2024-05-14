Stocks ended higher on Wall Street Tuesday, sending the Nasdaq composite to another record.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, and is sitting just shy of its own all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.

Several ''meme'' stocks raced higher including GameStop and AMC Entertainment in an echo of the social-media driven frenzy of three years ago.

Treasury yields edged lower in the bond market following a mixed report on wholesale inflation.

Markets will be even more focused on the government's report due out early Wednesday on inflation in consumer prices.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 25.26 points, or 0.5%, to 5,246.68.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126.60 points, or 0.3%, to 39,558.11.

The Nasdaq composite rose 122.94 points, or 0.8%, to 16,511.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 23.57 points, or 1.1%, to 2,085.69.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 24 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 45.27 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 170.31 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.92 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 476.85 points, or 10%.

The Dow is up 1,868.57 points, or 5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,499.83 points, or 10%.

The Russell 2000 is up 58.62 points, or 2.9%.