LAS VEGAS — Chelsea Gray had 20 points and seven assists, Jackie Young added 18 points and the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 87-59 on Wednesday night to begin a WNBA playoff series.
The defending champion Aces host Game 2 of the best-of-three series on Sunday. Las Vegas, which had the best record in the league at 34-6, has won all four matchups with Chicago this season.
Kelsey Plum scored 16 points and A'ja Wilson had 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Las Vegas. Alysha Clark added 13 points.
The Aces defense held Chicago to 33% shooting.
Kahleah Copper scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half for Chicago. Courtney Williams had nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Friday night lights? Sure, but Thursday shines, too, these days
An enduring shortage of game officials has led to well-stocked Thursday high school football schedules and also more Saturday games.
Sports
Chorus of disapproval: National anthems sung by schoolkids at Rugby World Cup out of tune with teams
The project was commendable: Get choirs selected from a group of 7,000 French schoolkids from diverse backgrounds to sing each country's national anthem before games at the Rugby World Cup.
World
American explorer says he thought he would die during an 11-day ordeal in a Turkish cave
An American researcher who spent 11 days stuck in a Turkish cave after falling ill said Thursday that he thought he would die there before a complex international rescue operation got him out.
Sports
Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young lead Aces past Sky 87-59 to open their WNBA title defense
Chelsea Gray had 20 points and seven assists, Jackie Young added 18 points and the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 87-59 on Wednesday night to begin a WNBA playoff series.
High Schools
Prep football Week 3 picks: Top matchups, undefeated rivals
David La Vaque got 'em all in Week 2, taking a lead over Jim Paulsen in the Star Tribune reporters' competition to pick winners of high school football games.