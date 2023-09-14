A lot of things are going to have to change for the Lynx to have another chance to play at home this season: better offensive execution, some consistency on offense. More defensive help, fewer offensive turnovers.

Defend the perimeter.

The 2023 WNBA playoffs started for the Lynx on Wednesday night, with sixth-seeded Minnesota playing at No. 3 Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. It was the Lynx's first playoff game since 2021. The game was essentially over before the third quarter was half over. The final: Connecticut 90, Minnesota 60.

In an absolute clinic at both ends, the Sun smothered the Lynx at one end and used dazzling ball movement while scoring at every level on the offensive end on the other. And now the Lynx will have to find a way to win Sunday's Game 2 in order to force a deciding game at home in the best-of-three series.

Defense? The Lynx shot 35%. Kayla McBride scored 16 points and Napheesa Collier had 14. They combined to shoot 11-for-26. The rest of the team shot 10-for-34. Rookies Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhász were making their first playoff starts. Miller scored five points on 2-for-9 shooting. Juhász had five points and six rebounds. Connecticut scored 30 points off 19 Lynx turnovers.

Offense? The Sun, who finished ninth in the WNBA in three-point attempts, took 30 and made 16. Connecticut set franchise playoff records for both threes made in a half (10 in the first) and in a game in the franchise's biggest playoff win.

With McBride leading the way, the Lynx came back from an early nine-point deficit to forge a pair of two-point leads early in the second quarter.

And then: Connecticut. In a span of 10:41 from early in the second quarter into the third, the Sun outscored the Lynx 34-12 to go up 20 points.

The Sun had 28 assists on 33 made shots, had a 16-3 edge on the break. DeWanna Bonner had 17 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Alyssa Thomas scored 15 points with 10 rebounds and five steals. Tiffany Hayes and Rebecca Allen combined to hit nine threes.

Perhaps surprisingly, the Sun came out shooting threes, hitting three of them while building a 9-2 lead out of the gate and a 14-5 lead after Natasha Heidman hit a three with 3:38 left in the quarter. At that point, the Sun, thanks to offensive rebounds and Lynx turnovers, had doubled up Minnesota on shot attempts.

But the Lynx finished the quarter strong, 11-4, with McBride scoring the final nine of those. She hit a 7-footer, then a nice midrange set-up with her behind-the-back dribble, a quick-release three, then a 16-foot jumper with 2.8 seconds left that pulled the Lynx, down nine earlier, to within 18-16 entering the second.

Then the Lynx started the second quarter 6-2 to take a two-point lead on Nikolina Milic's two free throws. Moments later, Bridget Carleton broke a 22-all tie with a 13-footer.

And then: All Sun.

Over the final seven minutes of the half, the Sun outscored the Lynx 24-8, hitting 10 of their final 16 shots, five of their six-three pointers. That run included a 9-0 Sun run. Harris had two of those threes, and three other players had one. At the half, McBride had 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting. The rest of the starters were a combined 2-for-13.

