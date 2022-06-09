The driver of a vehicle that collided with a motorcyclist Tuesday night in Coon Rapids has died from his injuries.

Nicholas Wivinus, 40, of Coon Rapids, was the second person to die following the crash, which happened about 8:40 p.m. at NW. 129th Lane and Hanson Boulevard, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

A preliminary investigation found Wivinus was turning onto Hanson from 129th Lane when he collided with a motorcyclist heading south on Hanson, the Sheriff's Office said.

The motorcyclist, identified by the Sheriff's Office as Joseph Heim, 37, of Ham Lake, died at the scene.

Wivinus was taken to a local hospital where he later died, the Sheriff's Office said.

"The resulting loss of two lives is senselessly tragic, and we send our condolences to both of their grieving loved ones," said Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart. "We will continue to encourage our community to practice safe driving habits, while holding those who do not follow traffic laws accountable."