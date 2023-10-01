A man was pronounced dead early Sunday morning in Savage after he was found with at least one gunshot wound, police say.
Officers responded to the 14900 block of Oakcrest Circle around 2:49 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Savage Police Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is being investigated as a homicide. Police believe it is an "isolated incident with no outstanding threat to the community," the statement said.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the man after his family has been notified.
