Editor's note: Sarah McLellan is covering the Wild during the NHL postseason in her birthplace of Edmonton, but first must spend 14 days confined to her hotel room. She'll write regularly to her father, who now lives in Arizona, with an update on life with limited freedom.

Dear Dad,

Can you believe I’ve already been in Edmonton for a week?

I can’t. It feels like I just got here, and yet this hotel room couldn’t be more familiar to me. I know the water coming out of the faucet turns hot after just a few seconds. There’s a sliver of light that peaks through the blinds when I close them to go to bed. And I can find my usual channels on the TV without looking them up on the guide anymore.

If the second half of my quarantine goes like the first half, I’ll be basking in the fresh air and sunshine before I know it.

I think I figured out what’s key to making each day productive and feel like a sprint instead of a marathon.

A routine.

So here’s what mine usually looks like:

8 a.m.: The alarm goes off, and I don’t hit snooze. I feel refreshed and ready to go after the darkness and 65-degree temperature in the room lulled me to sleep. But I do turn the thermostat up a few ticks once I’m awake.

9:10 a.m.: Time to order breakfast, and I peruse the delivery apps to find what I’m craving that morning. Usually it’s a bagel or breakfast sandwich and an iced coffee. I’ve been alternating between cold brew from Starbucks and a Tim Hortons iced latte. Both are delicious.

10:07 a.m.: Breakfast arrives with a knock on the door, and I grab the bag waiting outside my room. As I munch and sip, I’m already at the computer preparing my work for the day – organizing my questions for interviews with the Wild and writing out a to-do list. You know how I love Post-it notes; of course I didn’t leave home without them. On Thursday, I actually watched the team’s training camp session since it was a scrimmage live streamed online.

11:04 a.m.: Interviews are in full swing, and I cross off the questions and topics that are addressed on my notepad – the stories taking shape in my mind as I hear from Wild coach Dean Evason and a few players.

12:40 p.m.: The interviews are transcribed, and I’m ready to write.

2:31 p.m.: I feel my stomach gurgling and decide it’s time for lunch. Leftover pizza was on the menu Thursday.

3:21 p.m.: I’m still at the computer, my fingers fluttering over the keyboard.

5:09 p.m.: I step away from the desk and start my daily workout. Lately I’ve been focusing on cardio, going through circuits that get me jumping and lunging and squatting. It feels good to sweat and move, and I look forward to this hour of activity.

7:02 p.m.: I open the takeout container for supper, most recently peering into a Ukrainian feast of pierogies and cabbage rolls with a bowl of Borscht.

7:52: p.m.: I’m back at the computer to make sure I accomplished all that I needed to in the day and to get a preview of what’s on tomorrow’s agenda.

9:25 p.m.: Remote in hand, I settle in front of the TV to unwind before I fall asleep, wake up and get one day closer to leaving my room.

Miss you and the rest of the family.

Love,

Sarah