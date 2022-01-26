The paramedic who first rendered aid to an unresponsive George Floyd testified Wednesday that Floyd was likely already dead in the officers' restraint when he arrived.

Derek Smith, a paramedic for Hennepin Healthcare, recounted the events in the civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers who were on scene that evening. Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng stand accused of failing to render aid to Floyd. Smith was the latest witness to take the stand in a pattern that so far repeats testimony in last year's state trial for Derek Chauvin, the officer Martin saw on Floyd's neck. Chauvin was convicted of murder in April.

Smith testified that he and his partner arrived to the scene after they were dispatched on a Code 2, or non emergency lights and sirens call. Soon afterward, the call was upgraded to a more urgent Code 3.

Under questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Manda Sertich, Smith explained how he noted upon arrival that Floyd's pupils were large, there was no pulse and his chest wasn't rising and falling.

Smith testified that he said to his partner: "I think he's dead, I'd like to provide patient care away from the scene."

Not only did the crowd appear agitated, Smith said, "Knowing I was going to have to work a cardiac arrest, I wanted to respect the dignity of this patient."

Derek Smith “In a living person, there should be a pulse there [the carotid artery]. I did not feel one. I suspected this patient to be dead.”

Jurors then watched body camera footage of Lane in the back of the ambulance with Smith, as Lane attempted CPR while Smith set up lifesaving equipment. They attempted to restart Floyd's heart with no success, Smith testified.

Lane's defense attorney, Earl Gray, then played the body camera video again, walking Smith through Lane's actions.

"What's Mr lane doing now with his hands sir" asks Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, trying to establish that his client didn't willfully ignore signs of distress.

"He appears to be checking a pulse," says Smith.

"Was he helpful to you" while trying to resuscitate Floyd?" Gray asked.

"In my opinion he was helpful, yes," Smith said.

This is a breaking news story. Come back to Startribune.com for more updates.