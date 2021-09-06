The Minnesota State Fair drew 153,422 people on Sunday, the 11th of its 12 days. That compares with 245,243 in 2019 and 241,102 in 2018.

Day 1 (Thursday, Aug. 26): 61,983, down from 133,326 in 2019 (the attendance record for the fair's first Thursday) and 122,695 in 2018.

Day 2 (Friday, Aug. 27): 77,406, compared with 157,224 in 2019 (the attendance record for the fair's first Friday) and 108,059 in 2018.

Day 3 (Saturday, Aug. 28): 129,984, compared with 209,105 in 2019 and 222,144 in 2018 (the attendance record for the fair's first Saturday).

Day 4 (Sunday, Aug. 29): 149,247, compared with 191,524 in 2019 and 184,715 in 2018. (The record for the fair's first Sunday was 209,969 in 1994.)

Day 5 (Monday, Aug. 30): 91,568, compared with 96,716 in 2019 and 124,438 in 2018. (The record for the fair's fifth day was 144,504, set in 2017.)

Day 6 (Tuesday, Aug. 31): 89,618, compared with 136,987 in 2019 (the attendance record for the fair's sixth day) and 120,209 in 2018.

Day 7 (Wednesday, Sept. 1): 88,027, compared with 142,211 in 2019 and 144,940 in 2018 (the attendance record for the fair's seventh day).

Day 8 (Thursday, Sept. 2): 80,778, compared with 153,274 in 2019 and 156,764 in 2018 (the attendance record for the fair's eighth day).

Day 9 (Friday, Sept. 3): 102,020, compared with 209,789 in 2019 (the attendance record for the fair's ninth day) and 179,402 in 2018.

Day 10 (Saturday, Sept. 4): 153,953, compared with 266,412 in 2019 and a gate-busting 270,426 in 2018 (the all-time record for a single-day attendance at the fair).

Day 11 (Sunday, Sept. 5): 153,422, compared with 245,243 (the attendance record for the fair's 11th day) in 2019 and 241,102 in 2018.

Source: Minnesota State Fair