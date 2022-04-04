FORT MYERS, Fla. — With the Twins paring their roster for Thursday's projected opener, two players heard some good news from being called into the manager Rocco Baldelli's office.

Relievers Jhoan Duran and Danny Coulombe learned they'd earned spots on the 28-man roster when the Twins head north to start a series against the Mariners at Target Field.

"It's special," Coulombe said. "You never know if you're ever going to get back or be able to make another Opening Day roster. So I'm feeling pretty great."

This will be the third time Coulombe will start a season in the majors, after making the Oakland squads ins 2017 and 2018. Coulombe pitched 29 games for the Twins last year, putting up a 3.67 ERA. The team non-tendered him ahead of the lockout but re-signed him to a minor league deal. Coulombe called that a "blessing in disguise" as he was able to keep contact with pitching coaches Wes Johnson and Pete Maki.

"I added a changeup this offseason. That's been really helpful," Coulombe said. "I added a few miles an hour in velocity, which I would attribute to all the help that I was able to get this offseason."

Duran came to the Twins in the 2018 Eduardo Escobar trade with the Diamondbacks. He was one of the many minor leaguers impacted when the pandemic canceled the 2020 season and he endured elbow injuries that disrupted his season in 2021.

"All that stuff, it happens for a reason," Duran said in Spanish through an interpreter. "Regardless of if I want to think about it or not, it taught me something, and it made me stronger. I'm here today, and that's what I'm thankful for."

The Twins waived catcher Jose Godoy and reassigned infielder Daniel Robertson to Triple-A St. Paul, where Godoy will also end up should he clear waivers. Coulombe took Godoy's spot on the 40-man roster.

The Twins also signed catcher Chance Sisco to a minor league contract after Seattle waived him earlier this week.

There are 30 players left in camp. Reliever Cody Stashak will start the season on the injured list because of biceps tendinitis, so the final roster spot will go to one of two outfielders, Brent Rooker or Kyle Garlick. Garlick is not on the 40-man.

Ober finishes well

Bailey Ober pitched four scoreless innings in his final spring training tuneup Monday as the Twins beat the Red Sox 2-0 at Hammond Stadium.

Miguel Sano and Max Kepler homered for the Twins, who evened their Grapefruit record at 9-9 with only Tuesday's game against Boston at JetBlue Stadium remaining.

Ober gave up one hit and struck out three. Jharel Cotton and Simeon Woods-Richardson also pitched two scoreless innings, and Jorge Alcala one.

Kepler and Nick Gordon collided in left-center field early in the game chasing a fly ball. Kepler fell on top of Gordon and popped right back up, but Gordon stayed down for several minutes. He eventually stood up on his own and sat in the front seat of the cart that took him off the field.

The team announced later in the game Gordon had a head contusion and minor headache but had cleared concussion protocol. He is considered day-to-day.

"I felt bad the whole rest of the game," Kepler said, adding he came out with just a couple cuts and bruises. "... I was a little worried for him at first. But having heard the diagnosis, he'll be all right."

