Having already won the league’s rookie of the year award, it was a formality. But Lynx guard Crystal Dangerfield headlined the WNBA’s all-rookie team, which was announced Sunday morning.

Joining her on the team is Indiana guard Julie Allemand, Atlanta guard Chennedy Carter, New York guard Jazmine Jones and Dallas forward Satou Sabally.

The first player not drafted in the first round to win the rookie of the year award, Dangerfield was 11th in the league in scoring (16.2) and third in free throw percentage (92.2) while starting 19 games.

Allemand, a rookie from Belgium, averaged 8.5 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds for Indiana.

Carter, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft, was eighth in the league in scoring (17.4). Sabally, became the fourth rookie in league history to averaged at least 13.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Jones, the 12th pick in the draft was fourth among rookies in scoring (10.8)