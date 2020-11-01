GREEN BAY, Wis. — Dalvin Cook's return from a groin injury for the Vikings' game against the Packers has been expected all week, since the running back said he was good to go and offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said he didn't anticipate Cook would have any restrictions on his workload.

The Vikings listed Cook as questionable on their final injury report Friday after Cook was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but after a full practice on Friday, he's officially active for today's game. On a blustery day at Lambeau Field, with winds expected to gust up to 45 mph, Cook could be a valuable asset for the Vikings.

Wide receiver Dan Chisena will miss the game with a hip injury, while Holton Hill is out with a foot injury. The Vikings also deactivated cornerback Chris Jones and safety Curtis Riley, who'd both joined the team this week.

They will face a Packers team missing running back Aaron Jones and left tackle David Bakhtiari, as the Vikings try to win for the second time this season and the first time at Lambeau Field since 2017.

I'm in Green Bay with Chip Scoggins and Jim Souhan for this one; we'll have Anthony Soufflé and Liz Flores shooting photos from Lambeau, and Andrew Krammer and Mark Craig covering the game from home.

Here is the Vikings' full list of inactives:

WR Dan Chisena (hip)

CB Holton Hill (foot)

CB Chris Jones

S Curtis Riley

WR Tajae Sharpe

DE Jordan Brailford

OL Oli Udoh