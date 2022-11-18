Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is a big play waiting to happen.

That has become a trend for this Vikings defense, which hosts Lamb and the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium after already facing Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Stefon Diggs and A.J. Brown — the NFL's big-play receiving leaders along with their own Justin Jefferson.

Lamb has had 12 catches gain at least 20 yards this season, trailing only Hill (20), Jefferson (18) and Waddle (14). Lamb has over half of those grabs in the past three games since Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott returned from a five-game absence due to injury.

Lamb had three big plays against the Packers last week, including a 35-yard touchdown against Jaire Alexander, Vikings corner Chandon Sullivan's former teammate.

"He did like a double move on Jaire," Sullivan said. "Dynamic player."

Lamb was selected five spots ahead of Jefferson in the first round of the 2020 draft. Jefferson leads all receivers with 4,076 yards since they were drafted, while Lamb ranks 10th with 2,743 yards. They were the only NFL receivers last week with at least 10 grabs for 150 yards.

Dallas stands by its choice.

"CeeDee was my favorite of the group," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told Dallas reporters this week. "I love the way the guy plays. I like guys who can play inside and outside and they do something else, too, like with CeeDee you can put him in the backfield."

"We were very, very impressed with [Jefferson]," McCarthy added. "We thought we had him higher than most people, so when [Jefferson] went after that, it was no surprise. He's one of those guys you sit there and hope, after we drafted CeeDee, you're hoping he falls a little bit so you have a chance to try to go up and get him, too."

Sullivan, the Vikings' slot cornerback, figures to see a lot of Lamb as the Cowboys often move their star receiver inside. That's where Lamb has over half of his catches and targets, according to Pro Football Focus.

"I'm expecting to match up with him probably 50 percent of the time," Sullivan said. "They like to move him around and create mismatches on the field."

Even though the Cowboys fell 31-28 in overtime in Green Bay, Lamb thrived against the Packers' single-high safety, blitz-heavy defense. Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell will likely take a much different approach for a defense that often rushes just four defenders and plays two-deep safety coverages.

Below is a breakdown of Lamb digging the Cowboys out of a second-and-21 hole. First, Lamb's deep over route pulls the Packers linebacker upfield in zone coverage, creating space for tight end Dalton Schultz to pick up 12 yards. Dallas then converts the third-and-9 play with a 14-yard toss to Lamb, who has the quick connection with Prescott to take advantage of safety Darnell Savage's brief hesitation in coverage.

—

Lamb is a Jefferson-like challenge for defenses because of how often he moves around. The Cowboys threw some red-zone curveballs against the Packers. Lamb took a direct snap on a reverse to running back Tony Pollard for 6 yards. He also caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from the backfield, fighting through zone coverage at the goal line.

Lamb can quickly become everybody's problem, including safety Harrison Smith, Sullivan and rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who could make his first NFL start if Akayleb Evans isn't cleared through the concussion protocol in time.

"You definitely have to know where he's lining up at all times because it's pretty much everything [with him]: jet sweeps, home-run threat, over route," Sullivan said. "Got to keep an eye on him. It's going to be a challenge."

—

The Vikings defense hasn't exactly been lights out overall — ranking 29th in yardage and 14th in points allowed — or against No. 1 receivers. Diggs, Hill and Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins each had 12 catches in losses to the Vikings. For a Donatell defense that's trying to keep a lid on big passing plays, the Vikings have struggled, ranking 27th in completions that gained at least 20 yards through nine games. They've relied on having the second-most takeaways leaguewide behind only Philadelphia.

"Our players are bought in to attacking the ball," Donatell said, "and when you have a high-powered offense like ours, good things are going to happen when you get them the ball."

But defenders have left space between receivers in zone coverage. It wasn't a 20-yard play, but Diggs had a 16-yard catch last week on first down by setting up cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Diggs motioned, much like Lamb will, and got a head of steam on a vertical route. But he stopped on a dime in Peterson's blind spot, turned around and caught the pass for the first down. The Vikings will deploy a lot of two-deep safety shell defenses, but offenses have found holes if the pass protection holds. The Vikings will at least have Peterson, the wily 32-year-old veteran who didn't play last year when Lamb had 112 yards against Minnesota.

The Vikings will need to pressure Prescott and cover well to keep a lid on Lamb. Bills quarterback Josh Allen made this Diggs catch happen by evading Danielle Hunter's rush off left tackle.