What does it take to be one of the best junior tennis players in the world?
Jeff Day joins host Michael Rand on the Daily Delivery podcast for a special weekend episode to talk about his story on Max Exsted, a teenager from Savage who is traveling the world to find out.
Minnesota's next champion? Teenager travels the world pursuing his tennis dream.
Max Exsted, a 16-year-old from Savage, is among the best junior tennis players in the world. Nurturing his talent has meant has meant uprooting his life — without any guarantee of reaching his ambitious goals.
Randball
Daily Delivery: On Max Exsted's global tennis pursuit
Jeff Day of the Star Tribune joins Michael Rand to discuss his story on Max Exsted, a 16-year-old from Savage who is one of the best junior tennis players in the world.
