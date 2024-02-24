What does it take to be one of the best junior tennis players in the world?

Jeff Day joins host Michael Rand on the Daily Delivery podcast for a special weekend episode to talk about his story on Max Exsted, a teenager from Savage who is traveling the world to find out.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports



