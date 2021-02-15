COMING MONDAY before 9 a.m.
Michael Rand is joined by Craig Finn, frontman for the band The Hold Steady. They talk about the upcoming Friday release of the band's latest record, "Open Door Policy," while Finn tells some great Minnesota sports stories about recording a past record during the Randy Moss "moon game" and buying counterfeit Twins playoff tickets in New York.
New episode every weekday morning: startribune.com/dailydelivery
