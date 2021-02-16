Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell, who missed the team's past three games because of left leg soreness, will undergo arthroscopic surgery Wednesday remove a loose body from his left knee, the team announced.
A Wolves release said Russell would be sidelined from four to six weeks.
Russell is averaging 19.3 points this season.
