Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, Colman Domingo, Jeremy Strong and more react to Golden Globe nominations

''I was sort of prepared for the film to be overlooked, given the way it's been going ... So it is just indescribably meaningful to me that the Globes recognized the film on the grounds of its artistry and as a film. I think this has been a real battle from the get-go to get it made, but even more so to get it seen. And to sort of convince the industry that it was worthy of being seen. It's a human and archetypal story that could not possibly be more relevant or essential to the moment that we are living through. ... I'm just happy because I think this means more people will see the movie, which has been the only goal. If you want to understand where America is in 2024, a lot of it points to Roy Cohn and his influence on Donald Trump.'' — In an interview. Strong played Trump mentor Roy Cohn.