Curious Minnesota

Listen: What roles did Minnesota's Native American chiefs play? And who were some notable ones?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses how these celebrated figures of the past navigated difficult decisions. 
By Star Tribune
April 19, 2024 — 10:02am

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

The familiar image of a stoic Native American chief wearing a headdress is in many ways a core American cultural stereotype. It has been memorialized in films and statutes, as well as exploited to sell cigarettes and motorcycles. 

But who are these celebrated figures of the past? Mark Boswell, who wrote a story on this topic, joins Curious Minnesota podcast host Eric Roper to discuss the roles that Native American chiefs played and introduce some of the state's most prominent chiefs.

Further reading:

What roles did Minnesota's Native American chiefs play? And who were some notable ones? (February 2024 Curious Minnesota story)

In the Footsteps of Little Crow (eBook)


Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

