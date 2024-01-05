StarTribune
Curious Minnesota

 600332595

Listen: How much flour would it take to turn Lake Superior into bread?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses how a teenager's question sent us down a leavened labyrinth. 
By Star Tribune
January 5, 2024 — 7:11am

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

The winning question from Curious Minnesota's event at the State Fair required some serious mathematics to answer. But the bakers at Duluth's Best Bread were up to the challenge.

Reporter Christa Lawler, who wrote a story on this topic in October, joined host Eric Roper to discuss the logistics behind the Lake Superior Loaf.

Further reading:

How much flour would it take to turn Lake Superior into bread? (October 2023 Curious Minnesota article)

MetaFilter thread about the article

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
