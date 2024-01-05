Listen: How much flour would it take to turn Lake Superior into bread?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
The winning question from Curious Minnesota's event at the State Fair required some serious mathematics to answer. But the bakers at Duluth's Best Bread were up to the challenge.
Reporter Christa Lawler, who wrote a story on this topic in October, joined host Eric Roper to discuss the logistics behind the Lake Superior Loaf.
Further reading:
How much flour would it take to turn Lake Superior into bread? (October 2023 Curious Minnesota article)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Prominent Twin Cities attorney suspended and faces disbarment for alleged misconduct
Michael Padden is alleged to have lied to a judge and mishandled client funds. He calls the matter "a witch hunt" and that he's been shown to have done nothing wrong.
Curious Minnesota
What is the workhouse and what happens there?
Minnesota is one of the few states that still uses this term, which some feel is outdated.
St. Paul
$6.5 million gift is largest ever for Science Museum of Minnesota
The gift came from William D. Wells, who long was an advocate for improving education and literacy in science, technology, engineering and math.
North Metro
Three candidates file in Columbia Heights election to recall City Council member
The only question on the ballot asks if KT Jacobs should be recalled and who should replace her if the measure is successful.
North Metro
Anoka County seeks state help to finish Rice Creek North Regional Trail
The County Board will ask lawmakers to approve $6.7 million in spending to help with the project.