Curious Minnesota

 600306713

Listen: State Fair attendees tell us their questions about Minnesota

The Curious Minnesota podcast solicited questions from fairgoers. Which is your favorite? 
By Star Tribune
September 22, 2023 — 8:52am

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

No event is more quintessentially Minnesotan than the State Fair. So it was important that Curious Minnesota be there to hear what was on fairgoers' minds.

Ash Miller and Eric Roper set up shop at the Star Tribune's State Fair building on September 2. In the morning, we solicited questions from fairgoers. We put many of these questions on a large board. In the afternoon, we asked people to vote on their favorite question.

Let us know which question is your favorite in this poll.

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
